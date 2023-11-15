Street Team Helps Glasgow's Rough Sleepers Survive Winter

Rough sleepers in Glasgow say a street team patrolling the city centre are absolutely vital in helping homeless people to survive, especially during the winter months. It is believed that more than 40 people are currently sleeping rough in the city. Last month it was revealed that 149 people spent the night on the streets between June 1 and September 1. And, as the days get colder, having dry clothes, sleeping bags and sleeping pods becomes crucial for those forced to survive outside.

On behalf of Help the Homeless Glasgow, engaged couple Anton Reilly and Lindsay Guthrie spend the early hours on their weekends ensuring that those who live on the city centre pavements have what they need to stay warm. One man wrapped in a sleeping bag outside a Tesco told Glasgow Live: "When it is like this I need to wear hats, scarves and gloves.

