Man's Belongings Destroyed After Police Clear Rough Sleepers in London

A man in London had all his belongings destroyed when his tent was thrown away after police cleared rough sleepers from outside University College Hospital. The man, who remains anonymous, was one of several people affected by this incident. Footage posted by Streets Kitchen showed tents being thrown into a waste collection lorry. University College Hospital had applied for a dispersal order enforced by the police, while waste collection services were arranged by Camden Council.

The man expressed his distress at losing everything he owned without any prior notice

