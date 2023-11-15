Duncan Weir's Impressive Performance for Glasgow Warriors

Duncan Weir rolled back the years for Glasgow Warriors in Swansea on Saturday and Al Dickinson insists the experienced fly-half will play a ‘big part’ this season. The 32-year-old made his first start of the URC campaign as Glasgow claimed a 31-23 win over the Ospreys. It was an eventful afternoon for Weir as the former international was yellow-carded for a head-on-head collision with Kieron Williams on 24 minutes.

After returning to the field following his time in the sin-bin, Weir played an influential role as Glasgow made it three wins from four. Weir’s trusted boot allowed Glasgow to establish a foothold and he kicked the visitors into the lead with just four minutes to go from a penalty before Alan Dell secured the bonus point with a late try. Weir has been frustrated with his gametime in recent seasons, but he returned this summer in pristine shape and coach Dickinson believes he has ‘massive value’. “That’s good old Dunc,” Dickinson commented on Weir’s display. “Duncan has massive value, he’s safe as houses with the boot and he can control the gam

