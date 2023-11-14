Potentially hazardous substance found in Glasgow property

Those living and working on a Glasgow street which was evacuated say there was an a fishy smell in the air just before emergency services arrived in the area today, November 14.. Police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to Shettleston Road at around 11.40am after receiving reports of a blaze. However, it was later confirmed that a potentially hazardous substance was found in the property.

Scottish fire and rescue and investigators are still on the scene of the incident as residents are being told they can't return home as a precaution. A specialist hazmat unit is also present with people wearing the protective suits seen going in and out of the nearby property. READ MORE: Celtic fans defended by Neil Lennon over Remembrance Day disruption during minute's silence READ MORE: Glasgow's Blue Lagoon CCTV captures thieves rifling through staff's coats and stealing tips One shopowner told Glasgow Live: "There was a smell fish in the air and we thought it was initially just a chip van fire or something

