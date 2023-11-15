Workers at Glasgow East Women’s Aid Vote to Strike Over Bullying Allegations

Workers at Glasgow East Women’s Aid have voted to go on strike following allegations of bullying and claims of unfair dismissal of five members. Unite have confirmed 100% of members at the organisation voted to support industrial action yesterday, November 14. While the union revealed it has launched legal action on behalf of five members following claims that they were dismissed by the organisation during the ballot period, reports Glasgow Live.

They say the legal claims are on behalf of the workers dismissed on the basis that they had under two years’ service and that Glasgow East Women’s Aid are not required to demonstrate 'fair' reasons for the dismissals due to this time qualification. Unite is claiming their dismissals are unfair on the basis that it is specifically linked to their trade union activities, and are undermining the union following support given to the members suspended amid allegations of bullying. Unite represents more than a dozen workers at the Easterhouse-based service and say 13 members have been suspende

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLASGOW_LİVE: Winterfest 2023: A Festive Extravaganza in GlasgowLoads of activities, delicious food, and festive atmosphere await visitors at Winterfest 2023 in Glasgow city centre. From rides for children to last-minute gift shopping, there is something for everyone. The event, which started on November 10 and will continue until December 30, features a dazzling light switch-on and promises fun for all ages. St Enoch Square is beautifully decorated and offers a wide variety of sweet and savory treats. Don't miss out on this go-to place for families this Christmas!

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Thieves Target Glasgow's Blue Lagoon, Stealing Tips and CashThieves have targeted Glasgow's Blue Lagoon, stealing tips and cash from tills on multiple occasions. CCTV footage shows the incidents, with staff's belongings and wallets being stolen. Blue Lagoon director is desperate to stop these incidents, especially those targeting staff.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Glasgow's Avenues programme on hold due to budget reviewThe transformation of some city centre streets, including new cycle lanes, is “on hold” while a £115million project is reviewed due to “hyper-inflation”. Glasgow’s Avenues programme is under review as “current market conditions” in the construction sector are putting pressure on project budgets.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Glasgow teen Winston Kearse 'safe and sound' as relieved family share updateThe 15-year-old went missing after leaving his mum's house in Shawlands on Friday to 'clear his head'. It sparked a frantic search effort with his worried family appealing on social media.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

BBCWESTSCOT: Capturing the Diversity of Glasgow's Govanhill NeighborhoodPhotographer Simon Murphy documents the multicultural community of Govanhill through street portraits, showcasing the vibrant and diverse population of the area.

Source: BBCWestScot | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Potentially hazardous substance found in Glasgow propertyResidents and workers on a Glasgow street were evacuated due to a potentially hazardous substance found in a property. Emergency services responded to reports of a blaze but later discovered the substance. Scottish fire and rescue and investigators are still on the scene as a precautionary measure.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »