DUP leader threatened over efforts to restore Stormont

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he will not be "deflected" after revealing he was threatened over his efforts to reach a deal to restore Stormont. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader said one of those behind the threats "didn't even vote at the last election". He was speaking as the Commons debated a bill to extend the deadline for restoring devolution to 8 February. It has also blocked the functioning of the Northern Ireland Assembly as it seeks changes to post-Brexit trade rules.

"I was threatened by those who never put on a uniform, by those who haven't served our country and when I checked out one of the people who threatened me, they weren't even on the register. They can't even come out to vote for our future in the union. Yet they're threatening people like me who are working day and night to find solutions." BBC News NI asked the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) if anyone had been questioned over the threats made against Sir Jeffrey but a spokesman said the PSNI does not discuss the security of individuals





BBCNorthampton » / 🏆 32. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Year in Review: Stormont remains without government as DUP blocks power sharingA look back at the events of 2023 in Northern Ireland, including the ongoing absence of government at Stormont due to the DUP's blocking of power sharing.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Loyalists collect letters urging DUP to maintain Stormont boycottLetters signed by members of the loyalist community urging the DUP to maintain its Stormont boycott are being collected from unionist areas in Northern Ireland ahead of a planned batch delivery to the party.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Memorial for Historical Institutional Abuse Victims to be Installed at StormontA permanent memorial for victims of historical institutional abuse (HIA) is on track to be installed at Stormont this year. Plans on a memorial bench are now understood to be advanced, but victims and survivors have mixed opinions on it.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Sir Keir Starmer pledges clean power for UK by 2030Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to deliver clean power for the UK by 2030 and wants to have a fight with the Conservative Party on his target to spend £28bn per year on green energy.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Newly released documents shed light on Jeffrey Epstein's elite circlesForty exhibits encompassing 942 pages of filings have been released, revealing information about Jeffrey Epstein's connections with prominent figures and politicians. The documents are part of a defamation lawsuit and include allegations made by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell and others.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

DUP leader threatened over efforts to restore StormontSir Jeffrey Donaldson reveals he was threatened over his efforts to reach a deal to restore Stormont, as the DUP seeks changes to post-Brexit trade rules.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »