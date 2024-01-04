Newly released documents shed light on Jeffrey Epstein's elite circles

The New York financier, who was facing multiple sex trafficking charges before his death by suicide in jail in 2019, had run in elite circles with prominent figures and politicians. The forty exhibits released Wednesday evening in the first group encompass 942 pages of filings, some of which have not been disclosed in the case. The vast majority of those whose names appear in the documents aren't accused of wrongdoing.

Some names in the documents may already be public in the case, and are expected to include known associates of Epstein and alleged sexual abuse victims. The documents, expected to be released on a rolling basis, are part of a defamation lawsuit first filed in 2015 againstIn her deposition, Maxwell disputes most of the accusations made by Giuffre and denies any knowledge of illegal behavior from Epstein. However, Giuffre alleged in her deposition that she was directed at different times to have sex with Prince Andrew, another prince, and the owner of a large hotel chain





