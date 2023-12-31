Year in Review: Stormont remains without government as DUP blocks power sharing

Another year done and dusted, where did it go? If you're talking about a functioning Executive and Assembly at Stormont, it went absolutely nowhere as we remain without government here due to the DUP's blocking of power sharing due to post-Brexit trading arrangements.

2023 was the year where US President Joe Biden stopped off for a (very) quick visit to Belfast, the PSNI faced a series of scandals which led to the resignation of Chief Constable Simon Byrne, whilst one of its senior officers was shot in a heinous attack in Omagh. We started the year with a cost-of-living crisis which many are still feeling the effects of, while Sinn Féin toasted another electoral victory by coming out on top in the local council elections.





