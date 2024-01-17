Memorial for Historical Institutional Abuse Victims to be Installed at Stormont

A permanent memorial for victims of historical institutional abuse (HIA) is set to be installed at Stormont this year. Plans for a memorial bench are advanced, but opinions among victims and survivors are mixed.





BBCNewsNI » / 🏆 95. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Year in Review: Stormont remains without government as DUP blocks power sharingA look back at the events of 2023 in Northern Ireland, including the ongoing absence of government at Stormont due to the DUP's blocking of power sharing.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

US SEC Approves First Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Drawing New InvestorsThe US Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the first spot bitcoin exchange traded funds in a watershed moment that cryptocurrency enthusiasts are betting will draw new retail and institutional investors into the market.

Source: ftenergy - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Year in Review: Stormont remains without government as DUP blocks power sharingA look back at the events of 2023 in Northern Ireland, including the ongoing absence of government at Stormont due to the DUP's blocking of power sharing.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

New Documents Released in Epstein CaseNewly released documents shed light on the Epstein case and reveal testimonies from victims and witnesses.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Rise in child-on-child abuse driven by access to violent pornography and smart phonesMore than half of child sexual abuse offences recorded in 2022 were committed by other children, new figures reveal. Police say the rise of child-on-child abuse is fuelled by access to violent pornography and smart phones. it is a partial report, most of sexual crimes are committed by so-called elites, ranging from fieid of biz to politics, all around the world.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »