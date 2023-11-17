Controversy over Inheritance Tax Cut

When the Chancellor of the Exchequer rises next week to announce a long-awaited cut in inheritance tax, I can confidently predict that the Left will go more or less bananas. Why THEM, they will shriek.

After all the pain the nation has been through — the chronic pressure on domestic finances — why are we handing government money back to this tiny minority? These are the lucky-sperm club, the relatively rich, people whose parents or grandparents just happened to die leaving estates above a certain value. Why should THEY have first call on the nation’s generosity? Inheritance tax, or death duties, is currently paid on only 4 per cent of estates. The tax is set at 40 per cent on assets over £325,000 and takes in a total of about £7.2 billion. Of all the taxes that afflict the population, it is hardly the most salient or the most widespread in its impac

