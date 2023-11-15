The Potential Effects of Antidepressant Drugs in Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a metabolic disease caused by the development of insulin resistance (IR), relative insulin deficiency, and hyperglycemia. Hyperglycemia-induced neurochemical dysregulation activates the progression of depression in T2D patients. Therefore, management of depression by antidepressant agents improves glucose homeostasis and insulin sensitivity. However, prolong use of antidepressant drugs may increase the risk for the development of T2D.

However, there is strong controversy concerning the use of antidepressant drugs in T2D. Therefore, this review try to elucidate the potential effects of antidepressant drugs in T2D regarding their detrimental and beneficial effects. Of note, T2D increases incidence of depression by 29%, this percentage may rise to 53% in T2D patients treated by insuli

