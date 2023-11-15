Study Examines Effects of ADHD Drugs on Drosophila Brain

In a recent study, researchers from China examined the effect of two drugs used for the treatment of ADHD on the Drosophila melanogaster brain. They found that glial and neuronal cells responded to the drugs and showed distinct transcriptional changes. The study provides a list of target candidate genes for future drug repurposing for ADHD.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NEWSMEDİCAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study examines neuroinflammation markers in individuals with post-COVID-19 neuropsychiatric symptoms Research ers have assessed cerebrospinal fluid markers of neuroinflammation in individuals with post-COVID-19 neuropsychiatric symptoms to understand the underlying mechanisms. CSF provides a means to evaluate neuropathology in the central nervous system.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

BİOMEDCENTRAL: Association between Ultra-Processed Foods Consumption and Cardiovascular Disease RiskThis study examines the association between ultra-processed foods consumption and cardiovascular disease risk. It also identifies plasma proteins associated with ultra-processed foods. The study includes 26,369 participants from the Swedish Malmö Diet and Cancer Study. Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to analyze the associations of ultra-processed foods intake with risks of cardiovascular disease. Linear regression models were used to identify the plasma proteins associated with ultra-processed foods intake.

Source: BioMedCentral | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study Explores Potential Impact of Strep A Vaccine on Antibiotic Use for Sore ThroatNew vaccine against Strep A could drastically cut antibiotic use for sore throats, study suggests 💊🦠🔬 StrepA Vaccine Antibiotic SoreThroat Vaccination Medical Research Public Health InfectiousDiseases Pharmacology eBioMedicine

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study Shows Link Between Dopamine Increases and Addiction Research ers use PET-fMRI to study the effects of methylphenidate on dopamine signaling and addiction.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Hemodialysis may enhance cancer treatment efficacy, study suggests Research ers investigated whether hemodialysis (HD) can maintain elevated blood ketone levels in rats on a ketogenic diet to enhance cancer treatment efficacy. The study suggests that HD may be used as an adjuvant cancer treatment.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study Finds Association Between Coffee Consumption and Irritable Bowel Syndrome Risk Research ers investigate the association between coffee consumption and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) risk in a recent study. The study finds that coffee intake is associated with an increased risk of developing IBS.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »