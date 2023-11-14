Conflicting Results on Health Effects of Caffeine

Recent studies have revealed some conflicting results about the health effects of caffeine. These studies are inconsistent in terms of design and population and source of consumed caffeine. In the current study, we aimed to evaluate the possible health effects of dietary caffeine intake among overweight and obese individuals. In this cross-sectional study, 488 apparently healthy individuals with overweight and obesity were participated.

Dietary intake was assessed by a Food Frequency Questionnaire (FFQ) and the amount of dietary caffeine was calculated. Body composition was determined by bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA). Enzymatic methods were used to evaluate serum lipid, glucose, and insulin concentrations. Those at the highest tertile of dietary caffeine intake had lower percentage of fat mass, higher fat free mass and appetite score (P< 0.05). Also, lower total cholesterol (TC) and low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-c) was observed in higher tertiles of dietary caffeine intake compared with lower tertiles

