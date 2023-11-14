Review on Potential of Natural Foods as Coloring Agents

In a recent review published in the journal Foods, researchers in Spain and Portugal reviewed existing data on the potential of natural foods as coloring agents. Synthetic and natural artificial food colorants are commonly utilized in children's items due to their high intensity, stability, consistency, and cost-effectiveness.

Their usage, however, has been contentious, with studies demonstrating a rapid improvement in attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) behavior in hyperactive children and an increase in ADHD prevalence in the general kid population as a result of the use of artificial food colors and additives such as sodium benzoate preservatives

