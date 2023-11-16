Controversy as 'toxic' contestant returns to Married At First Sight UK reunion

Married At First Sight UK viewers were left fuming on Wednesday night, when Brad Skelly appeared at the reunion, despite being given the boot from the show for 'toxic' behaviour. The 27-year-old was kicked off the show last month, after he displayed 'controlling' and 'manipulative' behaviour towards his wife Shona Manderson, 31.

He was repeatedly slammed by viewers for 'gaslighting' his bride and eventually the relationship experts had to intervene as they warned his behaviour could become 'dangerous' and the couple were axed from the experiment. However, during Wednesday's reunion episode, all the contestants were brought back, including both Shona and Brad. The decision to invite Brad back sparked fury from viewers, who branded Channel 4 irresponsible for giving an 'abuser' air tim

