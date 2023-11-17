Football yob who mocked Bradley Lowery's death avoids jail

A football yob who mocked the death of Bradley Lowery has avoided jail. Dale Houghton, 32, taunted Sunderland fans with a picture of Bradley, who was a mascot for the team, on his phone during a match at Hillsborough Stadium in September. Bradley passed away in 2017 following a battle with cancer. Sheffield Wednesday fan Houghton, from Rotherham, admitted a public order offence at a previous hearing.

Today, he was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work by District Judge Marcus Waite. Mr Waite said: “You showed callous disrespect to a brave young man who was rightly held in the highest esteem by football fans everywhere.” The judge told Sheffield Magistrates’ Court: “Your actions on that day were utterly appalling. Your behaviour was disgraceful.” He also gave Houghton, who had been a Sheffield Wednesday season ticket holder for 25 years, a five-year football banning order. Mr Waite also imposed a £154 victim surcharge and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution cost

