Sir Jim Ratcliffe to Acquire 25% Stake in Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family are on the brink of finalising a $33-a-share deal that will see the petrochemicals tycoon acquiring a 25% stake in Manchester United Football Club. Sky News can reveal that months of talks between the Ineos billionaire and the Red Devils' controlling investors for the last 18 years have settled on a price of roughly $33-a-share. If confirmed, it would represent a premium of more than 75% to Thursday's New York Stock Exchange closing price of $18.

43, which gave the Old Trafford club a market capitalisation of $3.04bn (£2.44bn). People close to the process cautioned on Friday that the deal had yet to be finalised and remained the subject of ongoing negotiations. A transaction between the two parties is, however, close to being concluded almost exactly a year to the day since the Glazers confirmed a Sky News report that they were initiating a strategic review of Manchester United's ownership. Sources said it could be announced as soon as Monday, although it could slip by a couple of day

