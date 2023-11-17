SNP Health Minister under pressure to quit over £11,000 iPad bill

SNP Health Minister Michael Matheson is facing more pressure to quit today for 'lying to the public' about an £11,000 bill he racked up on his taxpayer-funded iPad - after blaming it on his sons watching football on a foreign holiday. In an explosive statement to Holyrood yesterday, the beleaguered minister said his boys were responsible for the majority of the massive data bill racked up in Morocco.

Choking back tears at Holyrood, Mr Matheson revealed he had spent a week covering up the fact that his work iPad had not been solely used to carry out parliamentary duties. He said he had wanted to protect his family from political and media scrutiny – before putting the blame on them watching the Old Firm in January when his job was on the line yesterday. But he dismissed calls to step down and insisted he would carry on in his £120,000-a-year ministerial role - though he has agreed to pay back the mone

