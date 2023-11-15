SNP MP calls for expanded cost of living payments for older people

SNP MP John McNally has urged the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to ‘expand the eligibility criteria’ on means-tested cost of living payments to include people over State Pension age in receipt of Housing Benefit or a Council Tax Reduction.

During DWP questions in the House of Commons earlier this week, the Falkirk MP also highlighted many older people in his constituency “are living below or on the poverty line” adding some “2 million older people in the UK live below the poverty line, with many more hovering precariously above it”. He said: “Research by Independent Age has shown older people are significantly struggling and urgently need additional cost of living support to help them through the coming winter.” An estimated 11 million pensioner households are set to receive up to £600 over the next few weeks through the Winter Fuel Payment to help with higher heating costs, the annual payment also includes the pensioner cost of living payment, worth either £150 or £30

