War in Lebanon: A Militarised Version of Hide and Seek

The war in Lebanon, which began one day after the conflict in Gaza, looks and sounds like a militarised version of hide and seek. Iran-backed Hezbollah, along with a number of other militant groups, use the olive groves and fruit trees for cover as they launch weapons over Lebanon's southern frontier. Israel-Gaza latest updates The Israelis spy from their towering observation posts which dominate the 'Blue Line' separating the two countries.

The motorised whine of Israel's drones provides a constant reminder of their presence. Every attack is met with a reciprocal response. Hezbollah's rockets follow Israeli artillery fire. Israeli air strikes follow the militants' anti-tank missiles. However, the two sides are not seeking to annihilate each other - or advance into each other's territory - at least for the time being. Instead, each strike is like a statement of intent, an example of the deadly possibilities. At the rim of this simmering volcano stands another party that has been attempting to keep the peace on the Lebanese frontier since 197

