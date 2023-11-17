Princess Diana's Secret Getaway

Photographers from the world’s press camped outside the princess’s home had been lured away from the Palace gates by two decoy cars that left moments earlier. Once through the gates, Diana’s trusted driver Colin Tebbutt swings the Volvo through a series of twisting roads to check they are not being ­followed.

Diana, who has just returned to Britain that lunchtime after a holiday in Greece with her best friend Rosa Monckton, cannot wait to be reunited with her millionaire loverThe pair met only the previous month, when they were both holidaying in the South of France — Dodi with his American fiancée, Kelly Fisher, who quickly found herself dumped.By now, Diana and Dodi have already spent a weekend together in Paris, followed by their first cruise aboard the yacht Jonikal — when their ­relationship hit the headlines. But as the old Volvo arrives at Battersea ­Heliport in South West London for their flight back out to their love-nest yacht, there is no sign of Dodi or his bodyguard

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: THESUN »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HELLOMAG: The Crown Season 6: Recreating Princess Diana's Final WeeksThe Crown season six explores the recreation of Princess Diana 's final weeks and the aftermath of her death, shedding light on the turmoil within the royal family.

Source: hellomag | Read more »

HELLOMAG: The Sole Survivor of Princess Diana's Car Crash: Trevor Rees-JonesTrevor Rees-Jones, the bodyguard of Princess Diana and her partner, was the only survivor of the car crash that took their lives. He suffered severe facial injuries and was in a coma for ten days. After reconstructive surgery, he shared his difficult experience.

Source: hellomag | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Hollyoaks' Lee Otway Transforms for Role in Netflix's The CrownLee Otway, known for his role in Hollyoaks, looks completely different as he takes on the role of Diana's bodyguard in the latest series of The Crown. The actor, now 41, has transformed his appearance and is now portraying Kes Wingfield, the man who protected Princess Diana and her partner Dodi Alfayed before their tragic car accident in 1997.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: The Crown: What Does the Royal Family Think of the Netflix Show?Part one of season six of The Crown has been released, showcasing the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed. However, what are the thoughts of the Royal Family regarding the Netflix show? Let's explore the opinions expressed by the Royal Family, with Prince Harry being the most vocal.

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

BRİTİSHVOGUE: Lady Diana's Influence on FashionLady Diana Spencer became a force within the fashion industry and had a significant influence on the buying public. She worked with British Vogue's former deputy editor Anna Harvey to create her bridal trousseau and source looks for royal tours and galas.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: The Crown Recreates Heartbreaking Moment Prince Harry Learned of Diana's DeathThe new season of The Crown shows Prince Charles breaking the news to Prince Harry about Diana's death. The scene is recreated with Harry in shock and tears. In reality, the boys were told separately. Harry described the moment in his memoir.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »