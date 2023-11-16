Hollyoaks' Lee Otway Transforms for Role in Netflix's The Crown

Hollyoaks' Lee Otway looks unrecognisable after swapping Hollyoaks' village for Buckingham Palace in the latest series of Netflix's The Crown. The actor, now 41, played the loveable David 'Bombhead' Burke in the Channel 4 soap between 2001-2005 and is now back on TV as Diana's real life bodyguard Kes Wingfield.

Gone are his baby face instead boasting a buff physique as the man who protected the Princess (played by Elizabeth Debicki in the drama) and her partner Dodi Alfayed (Khalid Abdalla) before their fatal car crash in August 1997. After his stint on the soap Lee went on to appear on 2006's Celebrity Love Island as well as Celebrity Stars in their Eyes and Soapstar Superstar. In the 2008 inquest following the accident boydguard Kes said Dodi's father and Harrod's mogul Mohammad Alfayed continually interfered in security arrangement

