HEAD TOPICS

Pensioner jailed for attacking and killing a man with a spade

MENnewsdesk1 min.

A pensioner who snuck into a neighbour's flat and attacked a man with a spade while he was sleeping - killing him - has been jailed.

Pensioner, Neighbour, Flat, Attack, Spade, Sleeping, Killing, Jailed, Oakdene Court, Sandbach, Grudge, Electric Scooter, Life Sentence, Minimum Term, Guilty Plea, Murder

A pensioner who snuck into a neighbour's flat and attacked a man with a spade while he was sleeping - killing him - has been jailed. Royston Costello, 60, was a resident at Oakdene Court in Sandbach, where he had lived with his wife for several years.

Thomas Dunn was also a resident at the supported living complex, and in the months leading up to the incident he had developed a grudge against Mr Costello - ending in Dunn attacking the victim with a spade before dumping the spade in a hedge and leaving the scene of the crime on his electric scooter. Thomas Dunn was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 17 years and six months on Friday, November 17, at Chester Crown Court. The 84-year-old, of Oakdene Court, had previously pleaded guilty to the murder of Mr Costello in Sandbach

United Kingdom Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NOTTSLİVE: The Repair Shop host panics as 92-year-old takes scooter for rideThey had to run to keep up with the pensioner
Source: nottslive | Read more »

BBCEMT: Cheltenham man's cancer operation cancelled due to strikeA pensioner is still waiting to have his cancerous bladder removed after his surgery was cancelled.
Source: bbcemt | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Pensioner dies after crash with ambulance and taxi in GlasgowA pensioner has died after a crash with an ambulance and taxi in Glasgow.
Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

BBCLONDONNEWS: £20,000 reward for information on Barnet pensioner's hit-and-run deathA reward is offered for info leading to a conviction for killing a Barnet pensioner.
Source: BBCLondonNews | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Man killed after crashing BMW across A6 and hitting poleThe pensioner was rushed to hospital but could not survive his injuries
Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

LBC: Pensioner and man, 53, stabbed to death in Leeds, with two arrested on suspicion of murderA pensioner and a man in his 50s have been stabbed to death in Leeds.
Source: LBC | Read more »