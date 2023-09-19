Pensioner jailed for attacking and killing a man with a spade

A pensioner who snuck into a neighbour's flat and attacked a man with a spade while he was sleeping - killing him - has been jailed. Royston Costello, 60, was a resident at Oakdene Court in Sandbach, where he had lived with his wife for several years.
Thomas Dunn was also a resident at the supported living complex, and in the months leading up to the incident he had developed a grudge against Mr Costello - ending in Dunn attacking the victim with a spade before dumping the spade in a hedge and leaving the scene of the crime on his electric scooter. Thomas Dunn was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 17 years and six months on Friday, November 17, at Chester Crown Court. The 84-year-old, of Oakdene Court, had previously pleaded guilty to the murder of Mr Costello in Sandbach
