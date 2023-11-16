Lady Diana's Influence on Fashion

If Lady Diana Spencer began her royal career with little more than “a few Laura Ashley blouses” and “some bobbly jumpers” to her name, by the time of her death in 1997, she had become – if not stylish, exactly – then a force within the fashion industry, and someone whose influence on the buying public couldn’t be overestimated.

It was British Vogue’s former deputy editor Anna Harvey who quietly assisted Prince Charles’s 19-year-old fiancé with putting together a bridal trousseau and honeymoon wardrobe befitting a future Queen in the early ’80s – and, in the years that followed, she would go on to source countless looks for royal tours, galas and fundraisers for the Sloane Ranger turned People’s Princess. Both of Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, had worked at the magazine in different capacities, meaning the Princess of Wales was already familiar with Vogue House, regularly coming in and perching on the desk outside of Liz Tilberis’s office during her tenure as editor-in-chie

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BRİTİSHVOGUE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİTİSHVOGUE: Jodie Comer: The British Actress Who Remains Undeniably BritishJodie Comer, the British actress with an Emmy and a Tony, is loved by the nation for her relatable personality and experiences.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »

GRAZİAUK: The Enduring Style Legacy of Princess DianaWith The Crown's latest series about to drop on Netflix, her wardrobe will once again be the star of the show...When Princess Diana died, 26 years ago, she was the most photographed woman in the world. Remarkably, today, the Diana effect is still as powerful as ever, with her legacy touching everything from mental health awareness to the pursuit of love. And from a fashion perspective, Diana's appeal is arguably only getting stronger – with everyone from designers to influencers and, which drops its first four episodes tomorrow, starts with the newly-divorced Diana, who's holidaying in St Tropez. As you might expect, it covers the most infamous holiday pap shots of all time - and some seriously spectacular swimsuits.) But why, a quarter of a century on, does her style legacy continue to endure? For starters, there are the sheer variety of looks

Source: GraziaUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Woman Accidentally Orders £1,890 Cocktail Thinking It Was £18.90A woman has claimed she was left red-faced after accidentally ordering a cocktail she thought was £18.90, only to discover it actually cost £1890. Lynsey Bennett, from Belfast, took to Tiktok to explain that her husband left her alone at the bar after getting the shocking bill - and claimed she almost got the bartender sacked. The tourist, who runs her own tanning company, claims she was enjoying a break at a swanky five-star hotel in London, when she and her husband headed to the bar for a drink. It's not clear where Lynsey was when she ordered the cocktail - called the 1890 - but a handful of cocktail bars in London, including the American Bar at The Savoy, have drinks costing more than £1,000. After explaining the mix-up, Lynsey says the bar waved her bill, leaving many people sceptical of her story

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Elizabeth Debicki returns as Diana in The Crown's final seasonWhy playing Diana is an actor’s dream – and worst nightmare How can a real person, who means so much to people, be depicted in a way that is satisfying for all? The answer is she can’t – which is why TheCrown is under pressure 🖋️ _emilybootle

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Lady Amelia Windsor attends launch of Jo Malone London's festive ice rinkThe Duke of Kent's granddaughter, Lady Amelia Windsor, attended the launch of Jo Malone London's festive ice rink at Battersea Power Station. She was seen wearing a stylish winter coat and was accompanied by other British models and actress Rose Williams.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: The Crown Recreates Heartbreaking Moment Prince Harry Learned of Diana's DeathThe new season of The Crown shows Prince Charles breaking the news to Prince Harry about Diana's death. The scene is recreated with Harry in shock and tears. In reality, the boys were told separately. Harry described the moment in his memoir.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »