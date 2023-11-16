Banker-turned-farmer in £132m divorce battle with ex-wife

A multi-millionaire banker turned sheep farmer is locked in a divorce battle with his ex-wife over the £132million family fortune - after handing her £80m during a failed tax avoidance bid. Clive Standish, 70, former CFO of UBS and Australian sheep-farming tycoon, married Anna Standish, 55, in December 2005, but the couple separated in 2020 after a 15-year marriage during which they had two children.
The marital assets at the time of the split were an enormous £132million, almost all of which had grown from the £57.3million fortune that Mr Standish brought into the marriage. Mr Standish retired in 2007, living off the profits of a £28million sheep farm down under, while the couple enjoyed life in 18-bedroom mansion Moundsmere Manor, set in 83 acres near the Hampshire village of Preston Candover, on the site of an original manor once owned by Henry VII
