Prince Frederik of Denmark pictured hosting hunt amid controversy over relationship with Genoveva Casanova

Prince Frederik of Denmark has been pictured hosting a hunt - despite first getting to know Genoveva Casanova 'at an exclusive hunting trip'. The heir to the Danish throne, 55, was photographed on the Royal Household's Instagram account in his camouflage gear while exploring Gribskov, Denmark's fourth largest forest.

It comes amid furore in recent days after photos emerged in Spanish magazine Lecturas of the royal on a night out in Madrid with glamorous Mexican socialite Genoveva - and without his wife Princess Mary of Denmark, 51. But it appears to be business as usual for Frederik as he joined the traditional royal hunt - even following reports he first met reality star Genoveva - the former daughter-in-law of the billionaire Duchess of Alba - at a luxury mountain hunting trip. Genoveva, 47, who just days ago issued a blistering statement slamming 'malicious' rumours she is in a romantic relationship with the Prince, is currently seeking peace and quiet in San Sebastián at a residence owned by her ex-husband's famil

