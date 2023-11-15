Conservative MPs Angry at Supreme Court Ruling on Migrant Plan

Conservative MPs have reacted with anger to the Supreme Court ruling against the government's plan to send irregular migrants to Rwanda. Various Tory backbenchers said the government should "ignore" the ruling or take steps to push back small boats physically, after the judges found that the Court of Appeal had been right to block the Rwanda plan because of safety concerns in the east African country.

Rishi Sunak said after the ruling that he remained committed to stopping small boats crossings despite the setback.The PM also implied that the government could seek to send migrants to third countries that are, after the Supreme Court "confirmed that the principle of sending illegal migrants to a safe third country for processing is lawful."The New Conservative grouping of recently-elected right-wing Tory MPs met after the ruling to discuss their response.The MPs are also set to consult experts on whether leaving the European Convention of Human Rights, LBC's Natasha Clark reporte

