UK Supreme Court rules against Government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

The Supreme Court has ruled that the UK Government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful. The legislation would have removed asylum seekers to the east African country if they came to the UK illegally. The move was part of Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's plan to "stop the boats" of refugees coming across the English Channel. Five justices at the UK’s highest court unanimously rejected the Government’s appeal over the policy on Wednesday morning.

Flights forcibly removing migrants to Rwanda are now less likely to take place any time soon. The Rwanda policy has been a central part of Sunak's leadership and has been stalled by more than a year of legal challenges. No deportation flights have taken place since the plans announced in April 2022, and £140 million has already being handed to the Rwandan Government. In a summary of the judgment read out by President of the Supreme Court Lord Reed on Wednesday, he said there would be a risk of genuine asylum seekers being returned by Rwanda to the home country they fled from

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWS: Supreme Court to rule on government's plan to send asylum seekers to RwandaFormer home secretary Suella Braverman launches scathing attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on the government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda .

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

LBC: Supreme Court to Rule on Government's Plan to Send Migrants to RwandaThe Supreme Court will rule on the government's plan to send migrants to Rwanda on Wednesday, in what will be a huge moment for Rishi Sunak 's administration. Migrants crossing the English Channel on small, often dangerous boats, is an important issue for the government for both electoral and moral reasons.

Source: LBC | Read more »

İTVNEWS: Supreme Court to rule on legality of UK's plan to remove asylum seekers to RwandaA Supreme Court judgment will rule whether the government's plans to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda was lawful on Wednesday. While the deal, brokered by the now sacked home secretary Suella Braverman, is key to the government's 'stop the boats' policy, no asylum seekers have been sent to the East African nation due to ongoing legal battles.

Source: itvnews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Government's Rwanda Plan Faces Uncertain Future as Court Decision LoomsThe government's flagship immigration policy, known as the Rwanda plan, is hanging in the balance this morning as ministers wait for the judgement of the highest court in the land. But what is the scheme? Why is it so controversial? And how has it ended up in the judicial system?

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Latest UK politics news as David Cameron becomes Foreign Secretary and Suella Braverman is sackedMs Braverman has been removed as Home Secretary before the Supreme Court ruling on the Government ’s Rwanda policy on Wednesday

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

TIME: Supreme Court Adopts First Code of Ethics Amid CriticismThe Supreme Court is adopting its first code of ethics, in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices

Source: TIME | Read more »