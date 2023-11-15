Supreme Court to rule on legality of UK's plan to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda

A Supreme Court judgment will rule whether the government's plans to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda was lawful on Wednesday. While the deal, brokered by the now sacked home secretary Suella Braverman, is key to the government's 'stop the boats' policy, no asylum seekers have been sent to the East African nation due to ongoing legal battles.

In a previous hearing, Court of Appeal judges Sir Geoffrey Vos and Lord Justice Underhill concluded there were “deficiencies” in the Rwandan asylum system and ruled the policy was unlawful. Today the Supreme Court will decide whether that decision was correct, following a Home Office appeal. Here is how events leading up to the ruling on Wednesday have unfolded since the Rwanda plan was unveiled:Following a drastic increase in the number of people crossing the Channel, then-Prime minister Boris Johnson announces a plan to deport migrants arriving in small boats to Rwanda for their claims to be processed. He says this would act as a “very considerable deterrent

