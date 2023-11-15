Supreme Court to Rule on Government's Plan to Send Migrants to Rwanda

The Supreme Court will rule on the government's plan to send migrants to Rwanda on Wednesday, in what will be a huge moment for Rishi Sunak's administration. Migrants crossing the English Channel on small, often dangerous boats, is an important issue for the government for both electoral and moral reasons. More than 100,000 people have made the dangerous crossing of one of the world's busiest shipping lanes since 2018.

The crossings are operated by people smuggling gangs, and the boats provided are often not sea-worthy. Dozens of people have died, and many more have had to be rescued by British or French officials. Many people in the UK want lower immigration, and the Conservatives have promised to cut the numbers coming in. But a record 606,000 entered the country last year. The small boats, although they bring a relatively small proportion of the overall migrant numbers, are a highly visible representative of what some see as uncontrolled migration. The Rwanda plan is largely a reaction to these two forces

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LBC »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWS: Supreme Court to rule on government's plan to send asylum seekers to RwandaFormer home secretary Suella Braverman launches scathing attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on the government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda .

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Government's Rwanda Plan Faces Uncertain Future as Court Decision LoomsThe government's flagship immigration policy, known as the Rwanda plan, is hanging in the balance this morning as ministers wait for the judgement of the highest court in the land. But what is the scheme? Why is it so controversial? And how has it ended up in the judicial system?

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

TIME: Supreme Court Adopts First Code of Ethics Amid CriticismThe Supreme Court is adopting its first code of ethics, in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices

Source: TIME | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Latest UK politics news as David Cameron becomes Foreign Secretary and Suella Braverman is sackedMs Braverman has been removed as Home Secretary before the Supreme Court ruling on the Government ’s Rwanda policy on Wednesday

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Rishi Sunak's bold Cameron gambit won't save the Tories at general election, pollsters sayThe new Home Secretary’s first challenge will be the fate of the Rwanda scheme, with Supreme Court judges due to rule on its legality this week. James Cleverly has been tasked with rebuilding what one insider has described as a “demoralised and rudderless” Home Office – as the fate of the flagship Rwanda policy hangs in the balance.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Suella Braverman criticizes PM Sunak's lack of back-up plan for Rwanda migrant policySuella Braverman accuses PM Sunak of not having a credible Plan B if the Supreme Court rules against his Rwanda migrant policy. She criticizes his failure to come up with a back-up plan and accuses him of 'betrayal' over broken pledges.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »