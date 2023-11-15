Supreme Court blocks UK government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda

The Supreme Court has blocked the government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, leaving Rishi Sunak's plan to "stop the boats" in tatters. Lord Reed, the president of Supreme Court, said the policy was unanimously ruled unlawful because the court could not be certain asylum seekers would not be returned to their country of origin. Care4Calais, a charity supporting almost 1,000 migrants who had been told they would be deported to Rwanda, said the judgment "is a victory for humanity".

"This grubby, cash-for-people deal was always cruel and immoral, but, most importantly, it is unlawful," it said, adding: "Never again should our government seek to shirk our country’s responsibility to offer sanctuary to those caught up in horrors around the world." It is now unclear how the PM will achieve his aim of stopping small boat crossings before the next election. Dover’s Tory MP Natalie Elphicke said a deal with France was now the best way to stop small boats crossing the English Channel

