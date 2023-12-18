Chileans Reject Proposed Constitution in Rare Democratic Experiment

For the past four years, Chileans have been engaged in a rare democratic experiment. They have twice rejected a new constitution proposed by politicians. The first attempt was dominated by the hard left, while the second attempt was dominated by the hard right. Both drafts were rejected by the majority of voters. The constitutional rewrite has been marked by a lack of interest and rising dissatisfaction with politics.





