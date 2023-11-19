Health Secretary warns of higher bills for NHS due to proposed changes in drug pricing scheme

Health Secretary warned that proposals put forward by pharmaceutical lobbyists risk causing ‘even higher bills’ for the health service if accepted by the UK Government. The voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access, which currently caps growth of the NHS drugs bill to 2% per year, is due to expire at the end of 2023.

A coalition of MPs and health experts have warned that the NHS faces 'eye-watering' costs for branded medicines due to the voluntary scheme for such drugs coming to an end. The Association of British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) wants to replace the scheme with a voluntary scheme for pricing, access and growth (VPAG), which would see manufacturers pay a fixed levy of 6.9% on profits made from selling medicines to the NHS





🏆 7. i newspaper » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NHS patients still face postcode lottery for urgent care, damning MPs' report findsPeople in some parts of the country are having to wait, on average, more than three minutes longer for an ambulance to arrive when they are facing a life-threatening emergency, the Public Accounts Committee finds.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 7. / 89,32 Read more »

Health Officials Slash NHS Beds as Controversial Drug Consumption Rooms ApprovedThe board has agreed to to cut hospital beds for people with alcohol and drug problems with plans also in the work to reduce the overall mental health hospital beds.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 7. / 89,32 Read more »

Health chiefs cut NHS beds for addicts after drug consumption rooms approvedThe board has agreed to to cut hospital beds for people with alcohol and drug problems with plans also in the work to reduce the overall mental health hospital beds.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 7. / 89,32 Read more »

Former NHS Scotland chief warns current health and social care system is not sustainableA former chief executive of the NHS in Scotland has warned the current system of providing health and social care "is not sustainable in its present form." Paul Gray, who was the head of the health service in Scotland between 2013 and 2019, insisted the need for reform is "obvious" and the time to change up is now.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 7. / 89,32 Read more »

Shadow Health Secretary warns NHS to 'reform or die'The shadow Health Secretary has told trust leaders the health service must ‘reform or die’ as he set out his party’s vision for the future of the NHS. In a speech at NHS Providers’ annual conference in Liverpool, the shadow Health Secretary said the message was “not a slogan but a reality” to deal with the waiting list for non-urgent treatment on the NHS in England rise to a record high of 7.8 million.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 7. / 89,32 Read more »

Health leaders call for larger role of physician associates in NHSHealth leaders want physician associates to play a larger role in the NHS. The rapid expansion of medical 'associate' roles in the NHS is putting patients at risk and must be halted immediately, doctors have warned.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 89,32 Read more »