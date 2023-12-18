Fontainebleau Las Vegas – the American hotel brand’s latest outpost – opens its doors on 13 December 2023, offering a luxurious new escape for those seeking a sunny Christmas holiday, with opulent interiors and an art collection including specially commissioned pieces. The 67-storey resort, with 3,644 rooms and suites, was designed by architects Carlos Zapata Studio and enlists major names for its interiors.

David Collins Studio worked on the overall design ethos, including some of the public areas, nodding to the original Fontainebleau Miami Beach, established 70 years ago; David Rockwell Group is behind the food and beverage offerings, as well as gaming and fitness areas; and Lissoni & Partners designed the spa.'Throughout Fontainebleau Las Vegas, you’ll find monumental and colossal spaces that feature extraordinary spatial forms, materials, and finishes echoing Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s design language,’ says Simon Rawlings, chief creative officer of David Collins Studio, who balanced historic inspiration with modern touche





Brad Pitt Channels Tyler Durden at F1 Grand Prix in Las VegasBrad Pitt arrived at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, looking like he stepped off the set of Fight Club. He channeled his bad boy character Tyler Durden with his outfit and hairstyle. Brad has been a regular at F1 tracks while filming the racing drama Apex.

Leclerc Takes Pole Position at 2023 Las Vegas Grand PrixFerrari driver Charles Leclerc celebrates after setting pole position for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Leclerc's Q3 lap of 1:32.726s was good enough for pole ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Sainz will serve a 10-place grid penalty for Saturday night's race, promoting Verstappen to the front row and Mercedes driver George Russell to third.

Max Verstappen Wins Las Vegas Grand Prix Despite PenaltyMax Verstappen overcame a determined Charles Leclerc and a five-second time penalty to win the Las Vegas Grand Prix, his 18th victory of this season.

Las Vegas event schedule criticized by team bossesTeam bosses have criticized the schedule of the Las Vegas event, stating that it was too hard on personnel due to the late timings of the sessions and race. The event was later than any in the history of the sport to accommodate TV viewers in Europe.

Max Verstappen Claims 18th Victory of F1 2023 Season at Las Vegas Grand PrixRed Bull driver Max Verstappen secures his 18th victory of the F1 2023 season at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez joining him on the podium. Verstappen's dedication to racing is evident in his dislike for Vegas and his constant pursuit of becoming the best racing driver.

Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule proves challenging for teamsThe event timetable was later than any in the history of the sport, both to shift local road closures to later in the day, and to accommodate TV viewers in Europe. The FP2 and qualifying sessions were due to run from midnight to 1am on Friday and Saturday mornings respectively, although the latter actually finished 4am due to the remedial work on water valve covers. Saturday evening’s race started at 10pm. The FP2 delay made life even tougher for team members who had to adjust to the time change from Europe at the end of an already gruelling season, with Vegas followed by a 12-hour time shift before next weekend’s season finale in Abu Dhabi. Next year the challenge will be even greater with Las Vegas the start of a triple header that leads into Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Team bosses acknowledged that while overall the event was a success, the schedule had been too hard on personnel

