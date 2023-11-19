Alpine Withdraws Proposed Engine Upgrades After Lack of Support

Alpine has withdrawn proposed engine upgrades after not gaining support from rival teams. An FIA assessment was closed after the upgrades were rejected. The FIA had previously found a performance gap of 15-25Kw in Alpine's Renault engine compared to rivals Ferrari, Mercedes, and Honda.





Motorsport » / 🏆 11. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FIA, WEC voice support for 'simpler' Hypercar BoP systemThe Balance of Performance in the World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class should not be “a pillow of laziness” according to the FIA as it works to overhaul the system for 2024.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Explained: The FIA's significant financial gain from F1's Sprint increaseThe increase in F1 Sprints this year has had an indirect positive impact on the coffers over at the FIA.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

FIA responds to Haas' protest over United States GP track limit violationsHaas had taken issue with alleged breaches of track limits at Turn 6 in Austin.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

FIA issue first protest response as Verstappen dominance addressedHere are the latest key talking points from the world of Formula 1...

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Democratize cryo-EM with the Alpine Direct Detection CameraThe Alpine Direct Detection Camera is the world’s first direct detection camera to democratize cryo-EM.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

FIA rejects Haas' request for review of US GP track limits breachesThe FIA has rejected the Haas team's right of review over alleged track limit infringements at Formula 1's United States Grand Prix.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »