MPs reject SNP's Gaza ceasefire amendment

MPs voted 293 to 125 to reject the SNP’s King’s Speech amendment calling for “all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire” in Gaza. Watford’s politicians have outlined their views on calls for a ceasefire in Gaza following Wednesday’s Commons vote. The Scottish National Party (SNP) motion proposed that the UK government call for “an immediate ceasefire” from all sides but was defeated by 125 votes to 294.

Those opposing it consisted of 288 Conservative MPs – including Watford’s Dean Russell – four Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) representatives, and two independents. Among those supporting it were 56 Labour MPs – despite the party’s leader Sir Keir Starmer ordering them to abstain – 38 SNPs, and 15 Liberal Democrats. Overall 222 MPs did not vote. “I have actively listened to the views of residents, and I did not take my decision lightly. We have all seen the real human cost in Israel and Gaza. The loss of innocent lives in Israel on 7th October because of Hamas’s terror attack, and since then in Gaza as the war has unfolded, is absolutely heart-breaking to watch





