London Mayor's rejection of Vegas-style Sphere to be reviewed by ministers

London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s decision to reject planning permission for a huge Vegas-style Sphere in east London is to be reviewed by ministers. The ball-shaped entertainment venue would have been similar to the American sphere where U2 played the first show of its residency on 29 September. Housing Secretary Michael Gove has opted to use his powers to “call in” the rejection of the 21,000-capacity, 300ft-tall MSG sphere to decide whether it should stand.

The associated application for advertisement consent will also be decided upon by ministers in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. Mr Gove, it has been announced in a letter to the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), has also ruled that there will be a local inquiry held regarding the planning application. The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) bought a 4.7-acre site which has been left empty since it was last used as a temporary coach park during the 2012 London Olympic





itvlondon » / 🏆 116. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

London's Most Dangerous Cycle Lane Blamed on Mayor Sadiq KhanThe junctions in Wandsworth where Ansell Road, Derinton Road, Price Close and Lessingham Avenue meet the A24, Upper Tooting Road, have seen 29 collisions in five years.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Lord Mayor: Rehearsals held in City of London ahead of 695th processionThe show is one of the oldest processions in the world, dating back to the 13th century.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Effigy of London Mayor Sadiq Khan stars in Kent town’s bonfire nightThe public in Edenbridge voted for Mr Khan because of the unpopularity of extending the Ulez scheme.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Effigy of London Mayor Sadiq Khan stars in Kent town’s bonfire nightThe public in Edenbridge voted for Mr Khan because of the unpopularity of extending the Ulez scheme.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Effigy of London Mayor Sadiq Khan stars in Kent town’s bonfire nightThe public in Edenbridge voted for Mr Khan because of the unpopularity of extending the Ulez scheme.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Boris Johnson tells London mayor Sadiq Khan to 'wake up' and show political leadership over soaring...Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson says London needs a proper political leader to fight crime and criticises Sadiq Khan's leadership as Mayor.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »