London Mayor's rejection of Vegas-style Sphere to be reviewed by ministers

London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s decision to reject planning permission for a huge Vegas-style Sphere in east London is to be reviewed by ministers. The ball-shaped entertainment venue would have been similar to the American sphere where U2 played the first show of its residency on 29 September. Housing Secretary Michael Gove has opted to use his powers to “call in” the rejection of the 21,000-capacity, 300ft-tall MSG sphere to decide whether it should stand.
The associated application for advertisement consent will also be decided upon by ministers in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. Mr Gove, it has been announced in a letter to the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), has also ruled that there will be a local inquiry held regarding the planning application. The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) bought a 4.7-acre site which has been left empty since it was last used as a temporary coach park during the 2012 London Olympic
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »