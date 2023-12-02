NASCAR Champions Honored in Nashville

The event, for the longest time held in New York City and then Las Vegas, has taken place in the 'Music City' since 2019. Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, Ford F-150 All three champions from the national divisions were honored in Nashville.

While Ryan Blaney earned his maiden Cup title for Team Penske, Cole Custer captured his first Xfinity Series title with Stewart-Haas Racing, and Ben Rhodes became a two-time champion of the NASCAR Truck Series with ThorSport Racing. Each champion drove their championship-winning machine down Broadway as part of a parade with many fans in attendance. It was a Ford sweep in 2023, an accomplishment not seen since Chevrolet did it over two decades ago during the 2001 season





