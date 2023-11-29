Upcoming Game Pass Games for the Last Bit of 2023 and Beyond

Here it is, the massive list of all the upcoming Game Pass games for the last bit of 2023, and then beyond into 2024. It's a beast: we've included everything that has a specific Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass release or arrival date, those that have broader release windows, and those that haven't yet had any release window confirmed. Take a look through and see what's on the horizon for Xbox Game Pass over the next few years...

we'll be keeping this article updated as more announcements are made and as games hit the service, so be sure to keep an eye on it! Upcoming Xbox Game Pass games DecemberClone Drone in the Danger Zone https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvCW59eScik&ab_channel=I... Clone Drone in the Danger Zone is as hectic as the name suggests — a 'robot voxel slice-em-up' where you fight to triumph in the arena as a robot gladiator. You can choose between a story mode, challenge mode, and endless mode, as well as a number of multiplayer modes: Last Bot Standing, Private Duels, and online co-op. Clone Drone in the Danger Zone comes to Game Pass on December





