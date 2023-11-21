Premier League clubs reject emergency ban on loans from clubs with shared owners

High on the agenda for the 20 Premier League clubs, was a vote on whether or not to bring in an emergency ban on incoming loans from clubs who share the same owners. This rushed in new rule would have been effective for the January 2024 window, with certain unnamed Premier League clubs having orchestrated the vote.

A quite bizarre rule if passed, as it would ban Premier League clubs from bringing in loans from clubs where their owner(s) had a stake / interest, BUT yet still allow loans to go the other way. Which sums up just how embarrassing and unseemly the whole rushed process had been. Anyway, to the surprise of many, especially within what laughably passes for the media these days, the loans ban proposal was actually knocked back (see below





