Concerns raised over use of unregulated B&Bs for vulnerable young people in Northern Ireland

Concerns have been raised regarding the use of unregulated B&Bs and hotels for vulnerable young people in Northern Ireland by health trusts. Grieving mum Lisa Arthurs has been campaigning for Northern Irish health trusts to stop housing young people in unregulated B&Bs after her daughter Gabby was left traumatised when she was sexually assaulted in one she had been placed in by the Belfast Trust.
Gabby later died from a drug related death while she was waiting for counselling and support due to her devastating impact the assault had on her mental health. A recent FOI request from charity Voicing the Void, who have been supporting Lisa and her 'Justice for Gabby' campaign, found that dozens of young people in Northern Ireland had been placed in an unregulated B&B in the past year, where staff had not had Access NI checks
