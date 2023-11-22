League of Legends Worlds: T1 Player Misses Out on Desired Skin Despite Victory

League of Legends Worlds is a prestigious yearly tournament that wrapped up its 2023 run recently. The victors, T1 from Korea, took home $445,000 along with the gold. In a sad twist of fate—one that belongs in some Greek tragedy—a member of the winning team still didn't get what he wanted. See, Worlds winners get to work with Riot on crafting a skin for their chosen character. The players get a cut of the skin, Riot gets a little more revenue off its tournament hype, everybody wins.

The catch? You have to play the character at least once., Keria, the team's support player, was really excited about being able to get a skin for his personal best girl, whose whole deal is being adorable and shooting big beams of light. Despite playing a good game he didn't get his wishes, sacrificing those dreams for the good of the team, as Lux didn't get drafted once. "Keria originally liked Thresh and Lux the most, and he seemed to really want the Lux skin," explains fellow teammate Gumayusi, T1's bot laner, during a livestream (translation courtesy ofon the League of Legends Subreddit





