BBC's Commitment to Impartial Journalism

The BBC is recognised by audiences in the UK and around the world as a provider of news that you can trust. Our website, like our TV and radio services, strives for journalism that is accurate, impartial, independent and fair. Our editorial values say: "The trust that our audience has in all our content underpins everything that we do. We are independent, impartial and honest.

We are committed to achieving the highest standards of accuracy and impartiality and strive to avoid knowingly or materially misleading our audiences. "Our commitment to impartiality is at the heart of that relationship of trust. In all our output we will treat every subject with an impartiality that reflects the full range of views. We will consider all the relevant facts fairly and with an open mind." Even so, we know that identifying credible journalism on the internet can be a confusing experience. We also know that audiences want to understand more about how BBC journalism is produce





BBCMOTD » / 🏆 103. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Surgeon tells reporter to gain weight for weight-loss surgeryUndercover footage shows a surgeon telling a reporter she could qualify for gastric sleeve surgery if she ate more. A Turkish doctor selling weight-loss "holidays" abroad told an undercover BBC reporter to gain weight so she could have gastric sleeve surgery. A health expert told the BBC it was completely unethical to push a patient to gain weight to hit the threshold for surgery. He stressed the risks of this irreversible surgery and said it should not be done if it is not needed.

Source: BBCWestScot - 🏆 85. / 53 Read more »

Man arrested for running biggest charity scam in the UKA man claiming to collect for BBC Children in Need has been arrested for running the biggest charity scam in the UK, fleecing the public out of £500,000.

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Setting Realistic Goals for the New YearDr Emma Hepburn and Cathy Madavan share tips on setting realistic goals for the New Year on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour.

Source: BBCWomansHour - 🏆 78. / 59 Read more »

Rising Energy Prices Leave Rural Communities StrugglingNext month, the price for energy for a typical household using gas and electricity and paying by direct debit will rise by about £94, as the price cap increases from £1,834 to £1,928 a year. The BBC spent a week talking to people in rural Herefordshire, where almost one in five properties (19%) are in fuel poverty.

Source: BBCShropshire - 🏆 86. / 53 Read more »

Manchester United's defeat at West HamManchester United's defeat at West Ham on Saturday was their 13th of the season, so is it still a surprise when Erik ten Hag's side are beaten? BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton predicted a Hammers victory and, from a total of 45,000 votes, so did 47% of you.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

BBC's Commitment to Impartial JournalismThe BBC is committed to providing accurate, impartial, independent, and fair journalism. Their editorial values prioritize trust and strive to avoid misleading audiences. They treat every subject with impartiality and consider all relevant facts fairly.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »