Surgeon tells reporter to gain weight for weight-loss surgery

Undercover footage shows a surgeon telling a reporter she could qualify for gastric sleeve surgery if she ate more. A Turkish doctor selling weight-loss "holidays" abroad told an undercover BBC reporter to gain weight so she could have gastric sleeve surgery. Dr Ogün Erşen told the reporter to "eat some snacks" so she could increase her body mass index (BMI) to qualify for his weight loss surgery.

A health expert told the BBC it was completely unethical to push a patient to gain weight to hit the threshold for surgery. He stressed the risks of this irreversible surgery and said it should not be done if it is not needed





