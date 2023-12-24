Man arrested for running biggest charity scam in the UK

In May 2017, Action Fraud received a phone call from BBC Children in Need. The charity, which raises millions for sick, disabled and disadvantaged youngsters, were concerned about a man claiming to collect for their charity. David Levi, 47, had requested a fundraising pack - and asked if he could collect 90 per cent commission on the takings. He was told the charity did not operate in that way, but that did not stop Levi.

The self professed 'fundraiser' had been rattling his bucket at supermarkets up and down the land, using the charity's branding - and a fake Pudsey Bear suit to create a veil of authenticity. READ MORE: Lancashire Police launched an investigation which lifted the lid on the biggest charity scam to have ever taken place in the UK. Levi and his band of accomplices fleeced the public out of £500,000 that could be traced - but the amounts of cash that were handed over were likely to be far higher. They used pressure tactics - telling supermarket staff they would lose their jobs or be reported in the national press if they refused to allow collections to take plac





