Setting Realistic Goals for the New Year

The start of a New Year can be a whirlwind, particularly if you’re desperate to get back into a routine after the festive period and you’re thinking about making some changes in the form of New Year’s resolutions. But research suggests that the majority of New Year’s resolutions are abandoned by February.

So, should we be putting ourselves under pressure to commit to a list of goals for 2024? Or could we look at setting less unobtainable goals to take the pressure off? Dr Emma Hepburn, who you might know as The Psychology Mum on Instagram, is the creator of the Emotional First Aid Kit and A Toolkit For Your Emotions. And Cathy Madavan is a psychological decluttering expert and author of Why Less Means More: Making space for what matters most. They both joined Jessica Creighton on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour to share their tips. “We often set ourselves big goals for the New Year that we are unlikely to achieve”, says Emma Hepbur





