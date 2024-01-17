Jamie Lee Curtis Promotes 20th Children's Book in Manhattan

Jamie Lee Curtis looked sophisticated wearing a plum pantsuit and nude heels while promoting her 20th children's book in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday. Hairstylist Sean James coiffed the 65-year-old Oscar winner's signature silver pixie cut and make-up artist Grace Ahn made sure she was camera ready for her press tour. Jamie began her morning on TODAY wearing a pink pantsuit from Another Tomorrow in order to properly celebrate the 'book birthday' for Just One More Sleep.

The 32-page book - illustrated by Laura Cornell - aims to teach children between the ages of three and seven all about the wonders of delayed gratification. 'It's about how hard it is to wait for something. Now all of us adults have to wait for things,' Curtis told Hoda Kot





DailyMailCeleb » / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Unsolved Murder Cases in Yorkshire: Jamie Meah and Abdullah HassanTwo murder cases in Yorkshire, the deaths of Jamie Meah and Abdullah Hassan, remain unsolved. Despite police investigations, no one has been charged with the crimes.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick to appear on Strictly Come Dancing Christmas specialJamie Borthwick, known for his role as Jay Brown in EastEnders, will be appearing on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special after previously shunning celebrity appearances. He has decided to embrace new challenges and said 'yes' to the opportunity. Jamie has been playing Jay in EastEnders for 17 years and recently faced a difficult storyline when his character's wife died.

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Britney Spears Shares Sizzling Bikini Snaps on InstagramBritney Spears shares sizzling bikini snaps on Instagram during a tropical getaway. She is reportedly trying to reconcile with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and father Jamie Spears over the holidays.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Club 051: The iconic Liverpool nightclub makes a comebackLee Butler announces the return of Club 051, the iconic Liverpool nightclub that played a significant role in the city's nightlife in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Rise in child-on-child abuse driven by access to violent pornography and smart phonesMore than half of child sexual abuse offences recorded in 2022 were committed by other children, new figures reveal. Police say the rise of child-on-child abuse is fuelled by access to violent pornography and smart phones. it is a partial report, most of sexual crimes are committed by so-called elites, ranging from fieid of biz to politics, all around the world.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

RNIB's New Sonic Identity: A Unique Approach to BrandingLondon-based music and sound design studio Molecular has created a new sonic identity for RNIB, the UK's leading national sight loss charity. The sonic identity includes a sonic logo, a brand track, and a set of 18 radio jingles, used across various platforms. Molecular's founder Dave Connolly and Head of Production Jamie Logan discuss their unique approach to this community-based branding project.

Source: CreativeBloq - 🏆 40. / 65 Read more »