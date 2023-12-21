Rising Energy Prices Leave Rural Communities Struggling

Next month, the price for energy for a typical household using gas and electricity and paying by direct debit will rise by about £94, as the price cap increases from £1,834 to £1,928 a year. The BBC spent a week talking to people in rural Herefordshire, where almost one in five properties (19%) are in fuel poverty. She works seven days a week, running a community café, gym and Post Office in the village of Pontrilas, near the border with Wales.

While laying on regular lunch clubs for people and opening up a warm space, she has quickly realised her own energy bills are becoming unmanageable. Despite providing help and services for her community, Sonya Cary says her utility bills are 'unmanageable' "The pressure has been on us since the summer," said Ms Cary, who is the founder of CARE Herefordshire, a community interest company. Equipment and lighting has to be paid for, along with three units rented from the council at £1,000 a month eac





