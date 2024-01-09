World Bank Warns Global Growth to Slow for Third Year in a Row

The first half of the 2020s now looks like it will be the worst half-decade performance in 30 years, said the World Bank. WASHINGTON - The World Bank warned on Jan 9 that global growth in 2024 is set to slow for a third year in a row, prolonging poverty and debilitating debt levels in many developing countries.

Hamstrung by the Covid-19 pandemic, then the war in Ukraine and ensuing spikes in inflation and interest rates around the world, the first half of the 2020s now looks like it will be the worst half-decade performance in 30 years, it added. Global GDP is likely to grow 2.4 per cent in 2024, the World Bank forecast in its latest Global Economic Prospects report. That compares to 2.6 per cent in 2023, 3.0 per cent in 2022 and 6.2 per cent in 2021 when there was a rebound as the pandemic ended. That would make growth weaker in the 2020-2024 period than during the years surrounding the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, the late 1990s Asian financial crisis and downturns in the early 2000s, World Bank deputy chief economist Ayhan Kose told reporter





The Straits Times » / 🏆 8. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pressure on Israel Intensifies as Biden Warns of Losing Support in War on HamasUS President Joe Biden warns Israel of losing support in its war on Hamas due to indiscriminate bombing in Gaza. UN General Assembly demands a ceasefire. Israeli forces continue to battle Hamas militants and bomb targets in Gaza.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

UN Demands Ceasefire in Gaza as Biden Warns Israel of Losing International SupportThe United Nations calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza as US President Joe Biden criticizes Israel's indiscriminate bombing of civilians. The UN General Assembly passes a resolution with 153 countries in favor and 23 abstaining. The US and Israel, along with eight other countries, vote against the measure.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore Remittance Companies Directed to Suspend Use of Non-Bank Channels for Transfers to ChinaRemittance companies in Singapore have been directed to suspend the use of non-bank and non-card channels when providing cross-border money transfer services to China for the next three months. This decision comes after numerous reports of frozen remittances through such channels.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore's PM Urges Unity and Empathy Amid Global ConflictsPM Lee Hsien Loong emphasizes the need for Singapore to strengthen its shared identity and nationhood. He acknowledges the ongoing tensions between major powers and the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Singaporeans express their concern, particularly Muslim Singaporeans.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Escalating Attacks on Ships in Red Sea Stir Up Global CommerceAn intensifying situation in one of the world's busiest trade lanes is stirring up the biggest upheaval to global commerce since the pandemic. From drones and missiles to gunmen on speed boats, attacks on ships plying the Red Sea have escalated in recent weeks.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Can Palestinians Make Gaza and the West Bank a Success Story?A Jewish American's perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the potential for success in Gaza and the West Bank.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »