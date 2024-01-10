Lazada to cut jobs in Southeast Asia amid intensifying competition

In response to queries from ST on Jan 3, a Lazada spokesperson declined to confirm the layoffs, saying: “We are making proactive adjustments to transform our workforce, to better position ourselves for a more agile, streamlined way of working to meet future business needs.” However, sources close to Lazada revealed that it plans to cut between 25 per cent and 50 per cent of its South-east Asia headcount.

The firm, headquartered in Singapore, has a presence in six countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Other media reports speculate that up to 30 per cent of jobs across the region would be axed, and that at least 100 people have been laid off in Singapore. A retrenched Lazada employee, who spoke to ST on condition of anonymity, said workers in every department and across job grades were affecte





STForeignDesk » / 🏆 4. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Japan considers exporting lethal weapons to Southeast AsiaJapan is considering exporting lethal weapons directly to countries in Southeast Asia, signaling a shift in defense policy.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Lazada employees express frustration over unfair and opaque retrenchment processLazada employees in Singapore describe the retrenchment process as unfair, opaque, and causing anxiety among colleagues due to lack of transparency.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Insights on Digital Transformation Challenges and Opportunities in Asia PacificCheong Chew Wai, a Partner at Deloitte Consulting in Southeast Asia, shares insights on the challenges, opportunities, and strategies of digital transformation in the Asia Pacific region.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Increase in Armed Robbery Incidents Against Ships in Asia in 2023A total of 100 incidents of armed robbery against ships in Asia took place in 2023, a marked increase from the 84 such incidents in 2022. However, 2023 was the third consecutive year in which no incidents of piracy in the high seas or outside coastal states’ jurisdiction were reported.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

PwC's Charles Loh on Transformation-First Change Management Approach for Successful Digital TransformationCharles Loh, the Singapore Consulting Leader at PwC South East Asia Consulting, discusses the importance of a transformation-first change management approach for successful digital transformation in Southeast Asia. He shares insights on the technological trends and innovations reshaping the region's business landscape.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

U.S. seizes half a million dollars in digital currency from Chinese man involved in crypto-investment fraudThe United States has seized digital currency worth about half a million dollars from an account registered to a Chinese man who featured in a Reuters investigation into crypto-investment fraud run from Southeast Asia.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »